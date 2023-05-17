Road users are warned to be mindful of increased tractor activity on roads./ Donal O' Leary

Offaly Gardaí have urged road users to be vigilant around tractors and agricultural machinery at this time of year.

Gardaí have cautioned road users to prioritise safety during this period of increased activity as silage season gets under way.

Gardaí have also asked farmers to prioritise safety and consider fellow road users. They advise farmers to keep left when it is safe to do so, allowing others to pass safely. Furthermore, they have warned farmers to avoid distractions while driving farm machinery on public roads, such as using mobile phones.

Gardaí urge drivers of agricultural vehicles to be mindful of the following safety reminders:

Exercise extreme caution when transporting materials like silage, slurry, sand, and gravel to prevent spillage that could endanger road safety.

Avoid overloading trailers to maintain stability and prevent potential accidents.

Stay alert for low bridges, overhanging trees, overhead cables, and uneven road surfaces that can cause shifts in the load, potentially leading to overturning.

Ensure that driving mirrors provide an unobstructed view of the road. All agricultural vehicles must have properly functioning brakes on both tractor and trailer units. Additionally, equip agricultural vehicles with lights, reflectors, and indicators.

Consider using an escort vehicle for larger farming vehicles to warn other road users and ensure tractors are driven at an appropriate speed based on road conditions.

Gardaí also highlight the importance of supervising children on farms to prevent accidents. Additionally, visitors, including family relatives, who may not be familiar with farm environments, should be accompanied while on the premises.