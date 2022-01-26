It is understood that gardaí in Co Wicklow are investigating suspected criminal damage by fire after an incident occurred at approximately 3.20am on Friday 21 January.

The incident was said to have happened in a hay shed the Ashford area of Co Wicklow.

Fire service units from Wicklow town and Greystones attended the scene.

Gardaí have said that the scene was preserved for technical examination and that no arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí have also opened investigations into a separate incident of suspected criminal damage by fire that in the area on the same night.

A car was damaged during the incident and no arrests have been made at this time in relation to this incident either, according to An Garda Síochána.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing into both incidents.