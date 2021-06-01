The Irish Farmers Journal understands that a navy Ford Transit van that was involved in a number of farm thefts has been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

Farmers in Leitrim reported that the van had been spotted on CCTV leaving farmyards over the weekend where items such as a power washer and other bits of equipment were taken or damaged.

Following a social media campaign, images of the van were circulated and shared among members of the farming community. There have been no reports of items of stolen machinery being recovered as yet.