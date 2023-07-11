Farmers in Monaghan have been urged to secure tools and machinery to prevent theft. \ David Ruffles

Monaghan gardaí have warned farmers to secure their tools and machinery in light of a spate of thefts in the county.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Garda Tracey Donohoe described a number of incidences where tools and machinery have been stolen from rural sheds and outhouses.

“They’re becoming absolutely more common in very rural areas. The likes of down a country lane where they have no CCTV,” she explained.

Thefts

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating a burglary that occurred on 7 June at 12.30am in Corragarry, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

A number of items were taken from a shed on the rural property. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have encouraged farmers to secure, mark and photograph machinery and tools. \ Philip Doyle

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary that occurred on 24 June at 3pm in Donaghmoyne, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. Again, a number of items were taken from the rural property and investigations are ongoing.

Property marking

Garda Donohoe said that farmers in the area should mark their property, tools and machinery and record serial numbers.

“Having your serial number and photos of the items, it really assists us,” she said.

The Garda said she is seeing more outbuildings and sheds which are not properly secured, with thieves taking advantage.

