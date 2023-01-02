Lot 30, Thornville UVI2101611 sired by Garngour Dictator that topped the South East Stars Sale selling for €2,900. \ MacGregor

On a cold Thursday evening on 29 December, members of the South East Texel Club alongside many spectators and potential customers gathered in Tullow Mart for the final Texel sale of 2022.

The sale saw in-lamb shearling ewes and maiden ewe lambs brought forward for sale from some of the finest flocks in the southeast of Ireland for the 2022 South East Stars sale.

The sale consisted of 56 in-lamb and maiden ewes and four lots of embryos from 12 vendors across the southeast.

Topping the sale on the night was Thornville UVI2101611 from the flock of John Neville, Murrinstown, Co Wexford.

The February 2021-born shearling was sired by Garngour Dictator, sire of five top-priced females on the night, and she sold for €2,900.

Next up was Knockhill Evanna from the flock of John Redmond, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. This February 2021-born hogget was also sired by Garngour Dictator and was scanned carrying twins to Mullan Extra Special. She sold for €1,580.

Following closely behind at €1,500 was Treemore ZNE2108718 from the flock of John Kidd, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The February 2021-born hogget was sired by Garngour Dictator out of the renowned Auldhouseburn Annabelle and is scanned carrying twin lambs to Mullan Extra Special.

Knockhill Emelin sired by Garngour Dictator for John Redmond once again sold for the next highest price on the evening of €1,340.

This shearling ewe was scanned in lamb with twins to the herd sire Knockhill Evander.

Hot on her tail was her stablemate Knockhill Elisha sired once again by the sale ruler Garngour Dictator who was scanned with twin lambs to this years all-Ireland champion.

On the night there were 42 lots that went on to find their new homes with nine of the star females selling for €1,000 or more with a sale average of €786.