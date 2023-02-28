Gas is still an important source of electricity generation.

Gas demand fell by 8% in January, compared with December, due to unusually mild weather.

According to new data from Gas Networks Ireland, gas remained the primary source of electricity generation for the month, providing 42% of the country's electricity demand.

This was a 7% decrease from the previous month and the same period last year. Gas never fell below 12%, but peaked at 80% of electricity generation during the month.

Coal only provided 8% of electricity generation in January, a significant drop from its contribution in December and last January.

Wind energy

Wind energy had a record-breaking month, generating 40% of the country's electricity demand, a 21% increase from both an annual and monthly basis.

Wind peaked at 76%, but, due to the nature of renewable energy, sometimes dropped as low as 1%.

Sectors

Gas demand in the manufacturing, office and residential sectors fell due to the mild weather, while the construction sector saw an increase of 26% in demand on a monthly basis.

There was also a 14% increase in retail, laundry and airport sectors on an annual basis.