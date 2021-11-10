A briefing paper written by the clerk to the Stormont Agriculture committee, Nick Henry, has highlighted the significant contribution that excess biogenic methane from Anaerobic Digestion (AD) could make to future gas supplies in NI.

During last Thursday’s committee meeting, Henry told members he had discussed the issue with two of the three local gas providers, Firmus Energy and Phoenix Natural Gas.

The proposed concept is that excess methane from the anaerobic digestion of cattle and pig slurry, poultry litter and grass silage is injected into the existing gas network.

There are approximately 110 AD plants currently operating in NI, and many are in close proximity to the existing gas network

“Discussion with the two suppliers has identified that biogenic methane provides a viable like-for-like alternative to natural gas. I have been advised by both suppliers that there is no requirement for extensive upgrade of the existing gas infrastructure,” said Henry.

According to Henry, the Utility Regulator has given approval that from Q2 or Q3 of next year, owners of AD will be able to apply for a licence to inject gas from biomethane into the network.

He added that tentative work is also being undertaken to scope the most appropriate subsidy or payment model to encourage both farmers to develop new AD facilities, and existing AD suppliers to expand their operation and connect into the network.

The policy on AD in the past has led to ammonia and nitrogen levels across NI to be at crisis point

However, despite Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots also being keen to develop more AD in NI, not all MLAs are convinced.

“The policy on AD in the past has led to ammonia and nitrogen levels across NI to be at crisis point. It doesn’t deal with the fundamental issue of excess nutrients,” suggested Green party leader Clare Bailey.

