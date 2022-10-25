Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) wants to hear from current and future biomethane producers in order to develop a roadmap towards decarbonising the gas network.

The information will be used to assess the future infrastructure requirements for biomethane integration into the gas network.

GNI, which is the system operator for the gas grid, will then compare the current gas network infrastructure to the biomethane production potential across the country.

GNI will also publish a network development report in spring 2023 to share its conclusions with those who have contributed and the wider industry.

GNI is requesting information from biomethane producers before 19 December. The link to the form can be found here.

Level of interest

To date, GNI has received over 130 expressions of interest from current and future biomethane producers. If realised, this would equate to 8TWh of biomethane.

This level of interest exceeds the Government’s ambition for domestic biomethane production of up to 5.7TWh, which equates to approximately 10% of overall gas supply.

Speaking on the request for information, GNI’s biomethane programme manager Padraig Fleming said: “We are working to replace natural gas with renewable gases, such as biomethane, on the gas network and are now requesting input from biomethane producers to inform us in how best to develop the gas network.”

Biomethane

Structurally identical to natural gas, biomethane is a carbon-neutral renewable gas that can be made from farm and food waste via anaerobic digestion (AD).

Biomethane is fully compatible with the national gas network and existing appliances, technologies and vehicles.

Therefore, it can easily replace natural gas to reduce emissions in heating, industry, transport and power generation, while also supporting the decarbonisation of the agri-food sector.

GNI first introduced domestically produced biomethane on to Ireland’s gas network more than two years ago, although the quantity is currently small.

“There is significant scope for biomethane production in Ireland, with the European Commission identifying Ireland as having the highest potential per capita to produce biomethane” explained Padraig.

“An indigenous biomethane industry would not only support the decarbonisation of the agricultural sector, but it would also provide significant opportunities for rural communities and facilitate sustainable circular economies,” Padraig concluded.