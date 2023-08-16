Natural gas remains a dominant force in Ireland's energy mix.

According to the latest figures from Gas Networks Ireland, during the first six months of 2023, 49% of Ireland's electricity was generated using gas. This is up 9% from the same period last year.

Electricity generation from gas peaked at 89% and never fell below 16% on any day in the six-month period.

Wind peaked at 79%, but given the variable nature of weather-dependent renewable energy sources, there were also times in the first half of the year when wind supply dropped completely and provided little or no electricity generation.

Even though gas demand for summer 2023 is forecast to be higher than in 2022, Gas Networks Ireland does not envisage any disruption to gas supply during these summer months, according to its summer outlook.

Gas usage summary 2023.

Last summer, 26% of Ireland’s gas demand was made up of indigenous gas - the vast majority coming from the Corrib gas field. The remaining 74% was met by imported gas from Scotland.