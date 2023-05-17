The switch from broilers to egg production requires significant investment on farms.

A recruitment drive by egg packers in Britain for NI-based producers is causing disruption within the local poultry sector.

It stems from a shortage of eggs in Britain and has led to several firms ramping up efforts to recruit NI producers in recent weeks.

This includes supermarket chain Morrisons, which grades eggs through Chippindale Foods in Yorkshire.

Wiltshire-based egg packer Stonegate has also been actively advertising for new suppliers from NI.

Existing egg producers who supply NI-based egg packers are the main target, as the process of receiving planning permission in NI presents a huge hurdle for new entrants to the sector.

Reports indicate local egg packers have already lost some suppliers, while many of their remaining producers are pushing for higher prices, citing the lucrative contracts that are on offer from packers in Britain.

The shake-up is also having an impact on the poultry meat sector, with reports of some broiler producers leaving Moy Park and converting to free range egg production. This switch from broilers to eggs requires significant investment, particularly for the likes of multi-tier egg-laying equipment.

Despite some rumours within the sector, there appears to be no cases so far of Moy Park producers who keep broiler breeders or grandparent stock switching to table egg production.