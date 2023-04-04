Most of this year's trading events so far saw the GDT slip. / Donal O'Leary

Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) event saw the price index fall 4.7% - the largest single event index drop since October 2022.

Anhydrous milk fat slipped the most of any commodity traded, falling 7.2%.

Whole milk powder followed with a 5.2% price cut, while butter and butter milk powder were both back 3.3%.

Cheddar was the only dairy commodity to have any bounce on the previous event.

However, cheddar took a tumble of over 10% at the event two weeks ago.

The 4 April event represents the sixth time the GDT dropped this year out of seven trading dates.

Read more