With few women visible on corporate agribusiness boards, co-op boards and among the higher levels of farm organisations, panellists at the National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture were in favour of gender quotas and other tools to force changes.
“If I had a euro for every time I heard that ‘this would work itself out’, I would have a couple of hundred euro anyway. It’s frustrating because it’s 30 years now since the Government started to push quotas and balance, and [people saying ]: ‘this will work itself out in time’,” said Karen Brosnan.
