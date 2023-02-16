Corrandulla Gretta, an All-Ireland champion and one of the most influential dams in the Corrandulla Herd.

Due to a change in farming systems, Derick Forde, who runs the Corrandulla Herd in Co Galway, held an online-only timed genetic auction from 3 to 6 February through MartEye and Mid Tipp Marts, Thurles.

It was a fantastic opportunity for new and existing pedigree and commercial breeders to get their hands on some of the most sought after genetics in the country.

The sale consisted of 60 lots comprising recipient females carrying embryos, frozen embryos and AI straws.

Lot 39 topped the sale selling for €4,300. The pregnant recipient was carrying a Miss De Bierwa-cross Ampertaine Elgin embryo. Miss De Bierwa is a famous former show cow from Belgium and the sire, Ampertaine Elgin, needs no introduction with a great reputation for producing superior commercial and pedigree Limousin calves.

Lot 32, a recipient heifer carrying a Gretta 0159/Hazard embryo sold for €4,250. Gretta is one of the herd’s top females having won multiple titles including the all-Ireland champion calf and the all-Ireland breeding heifer.

The remaining in-calf recipients ranged in price from €2,850 to €3,600, with the sires including Ampertaine Elgin and SFL.

The embryos were also met with a roaring trade and reached a high of €1,000 for the most sought after combination of Gretta 0159 and Ampertaine Elgin.

These were the final two remaining embryos from Gretta. The last embryo transfer daughter from this flush sold to Messrs Miskelly in Carrick-on-Shannon for €13,200.

The next top price in the embryo section was €700 for an embryo from Elsa, the champion commercial at the Limousin World Congress in 2016 and overall commercial champion at Tullamore Show mated with Elite Ice Cream and Ballinloan Jagerbomb.

There was also a variety of semen for sale with a top call of €460 for sexed female Milbrook Dartangan (MBP) straws. The ever-growing appetite for quality Belgian Blue genetics led to a Du Stordeur Flaneur (SFL) straw selling for €380.

With the genetics on offer having proven themselves consistently in the show ring and the sales ring, both new and existing breeders were anxious to get their hands on top-quality breeding lines.