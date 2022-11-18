The second annual Genetic Gems sale will be held in conjunction with the annual National Hereford Calf Show this Saturday 19 November in GVM Tullamore Mart.

This select sale of handpicked heifers will offer buyers the opportunity to purchase some of the best and most proven Hereford genetics that Ireland has to offer.

The heifers have been selected based on their genetic potential and appearance and include the national reserve female champion, along with numerous prizewinners from this year’s National Hereford Show.

The sale consists of in-calf and maiden heifers, along with three lots of embryos.

The live lots are made up of horned and polled bloodlines. All heifers will be sire and dam verified, genomically tested and hypertrichosis tested prior to sale.

Take your pick

In addition to the selected heifers and embryos, there will be a ‘take your pick’ lot, which involves the first two heifers in the catalogue entering the ring together.

Bidding will commence and upon the fall of the hammer, the lucky winning bidder will be asked to either select the heifer they want to bring home or double their bid to keep the two sisters together.

The heifers can be viewed from 7pm on Friday evening during the 'Next Gen' youth competition and the Genetic Gems sale will commence after the calf show at 3pm on Saturday.

Bidding will also be available online. For more information and catalogue details, you can check out Genetic Gems on Facebook or Instagram.

The Genetic Gems, along with the National Hereford Calf Show, will showcase the pinnacle of the Hereford breed and will certainly be a must-see event for breeders and interested parties alike.