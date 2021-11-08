2021 national female champion Herberry 1 Lucy Ray ET, which will be one of the select heifers on offer. \ Tricia Kennedy

The inaugural Genetic Gems Hereford female sale is set to take place on Saturday 20 November at GVM Marts, Tullamore, in conjunction with the National Hereford Calf Show.

This select sale of handpicked heifers will offer buyers the opportunity to purchase the best and most proven Hereford genetics that Ireland has to offer.

The heifers have been selected based on their genetic potential and appearance and include both the champion and reserve female champions, along with several prizewinners from this year’s national Hereford show.

The sale consists of in-calf and maiden heifers with a mix of horned and polled bloodlines. All heifers will be sire- and dam-verified and genomically tested.

Wildcards

In addition to the selected heifers, there are also two wildcard slots open to the champion and reserve champion female from the national Hereford calf show, which means they can join the Genetic Gems sale on the day.

It will be up to the exhibitor if they wish to add their winner to the sale.

The heifers can be viewed from 7pm on Friday evening and the sale will commence after the calf show at 3pm. Bidding will also be available online.

For more information and catalogue details, check out Genetic Gems on Facebook or Instagram.

The Genetic Gems, along with the National Hereford Calf Show, will showcase the pinnacle of the breed and will undoubtedly be a must-see event for breeders and interested parties alike.