Fresh off the back of reaching a new Irish Hereford female record at its inaugural event last year, the Genetic Gems team have outdone themselves once again as they secured yet another record price for Hereford females in Ireland.
The heifers entered in the sale were all selected based on their genetic potential and appearance and included the national reserve female champion, along with numerous prizewinners from this year’s National Hereford Show and from the summer show scene.
SHARING OPTIONS: