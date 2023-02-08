Genotyping the national herd could deliver a net benefit of €650m, with potential for further economic benefits, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has said in its Beef Sustainability Report. A cost-benefit analysis undertaken on behalf of the ICBF suggests a return on investment of 4.8:1, based on accurate information on the rate of genetic gain and higher value animals, it said.
The cost of genotyping is around €15/head currently, with farmers already paying €5 for tags and postage. This, the report states, leaves up to €10 required to deliver full DNA calf registration and MII said this equates to €170m over 10 years.
