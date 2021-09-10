Laois native and Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom has become the 72nd Agricultural Science Association (ASA) president.

Ramsbottom hails from a drystock farm and holds a BSc and MSc in agriculture, along with a master’s degree in reproductive physiology and a PhD from UCD.

He succeeds Anne Marie Butler.

Ramsbottom plans to lead the organisation with a scientific approach in order to tackle the challenges that face the agricultural industry.

Climate challenge

“Science underpins the careers that our members have forged and it is the foundation upon which our industry will rise to meet the challenge of climate,” he said.

The ASA supports and represents agricultural science graduates through industry representation, career development, lifelong learning and member benefits.

Ramsbottom believes the organisation can continue to deliver relevant supports and benefits for its members.

Review

ASA members come from a wide range of disciplines including research, academia, Government and agri-business, and all have contributed to the scientific, technological and market advancements of the industry.

He plans to carry out the findings of the recent strategic review of the ASA to ensure that the organisation continues to deliver relevant supports and benefits for its members to reflect recent developments and changes within the industry.

Ramsbottom has secured sponsorship to continue its successful podcast series.

Released every month, the podcasts feature stories from agricultural science graduates around Ireland.