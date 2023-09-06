German milk suppliers are up in arms over individual declarations by German retailers Aldi, Lidl and Netto that by 2030 at the latest they would buy milk from grass-fed cows only.

The definition of grass-fed in this instance is a minimum of 160 days at grass during the year.

The boss of one co-op grouping – Martin Boschet, CEO of the Hohenloher Co-op in east Germany – said under no circumstances is it possible to produce higher standards at zero cost.

Current industry estimates suggest about 50% of fresh milk sold by German retailers is from the grass-fed standard.