The role played by former Teagasc director Professor Gerry Boyle in steering the Food Vision Dairy Group has left farmers confused and bemused.

The stakeholder group’s final report included some contentious recommendations that are not supported by the farm organisations.

The proposal to cut fertiliser usage by as much as 30%, along with the suggestion that farmers shift entirely from CAN to protected urea, angered some farm-sector representatives.

Similarly, the inclusion of a herd reduction measure or farmer exit scheme does not sit well with young or expanding milk suppliers.

That the report was compiled by Boyle was also somewhat ironic. And this irony was not lost on the farm sector lobby.

Was the doyen of dairy expansion now telling farmers it was time to stall the digger and pull in the horns?

“For more than a decade, Gerry was encouraging us to drive on and expand; and then in the stakeholder group he was cajoling us to do the opposite. It was a bit of a joke,” one participant commented to The Dealer.

Shakespeare was obviously correct when he wrote that all men and women were merely players and that “one man in his time plays many parts; His acts being seven ages”.

However, The Dealer doubts that Gerry B will be getting an Oscar nomination from farmers for his latest performance.