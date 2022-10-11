It’s a busy time on tillage farms. At present, most people are working at getting winter cereal crops in and sprayed when the weather allows, while some are finished or almost finished with sowing.

While everyone is busy, it is essential that farmers apply for schemes that will improve their income.

This is particularly important as the new CAP begins in 2023, when most tillage farmers will face a reduction in their CAP payments whether that be through convergence, capping or the new eco schemes.

Applying for ACRES

It is essential that you set a date with your adviser to apply for the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

It is also important to have an idea of the measures that you’re going to take up before discussing it with your adviser.

Many farmers will already be practicing minimum tillage on some crops and this is worth a payment of €40/ha.

A lot of farmers will also be planting cover crops as part of their farming systems, so complying with the ACRES requirements will help to pay for putting in the cover crops. A price of €173.20/ha is available for this measure.

Over-winter stubble is worth €80/ha each year and will provide a habitat for many endangered birds.

Buffer zone

A riparian buffer zone can amount to €1,242/ha, while unharvested cereal headlands which are 12m wide will be paid at €1.26/m.

Another measure could include planting a traditional orchard. The payment on this one is €27.49/tree/year.

Farmers will be paid to place barn owl boxes on their farms. The payment on this one is €36.48/box/year.

If you have a hedgerow to plant, it might be a good idea to do this under ACRES. The payment for this measure is €5.29/m/year.

There are also payments to plant trees at €6.21/tree/year.

The important thing to remember is to get the application in and agreed with your adviser.

To read more details on ACRES, click here.