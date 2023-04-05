Grass supplies are variable between farms with highly stocked flocks who lambed in February and early March under the most pressure at present.

The fact that March 2023 looks set to be deemed the wettest March on record gives an indication of how challenging conditions have been over the last four to six weeks.

Hopefully the heavy rainfall received midweek will mark the end of an incredibly demanding period and provide an opportunity to get the 2023 grazing season back on track.

A reprieve from the inclement weather is badly needed not only to reduce a spike in input costs but also to lift farmer spirits with levels of optimism in the sector at a low ebb.

The speed at which the grazing season can be brought back on track will vary between farms and will be influenced by many aspects including current grass supplies, grass demand, soil trafficability and finances available.

The following pointers may be useful in getting grazing back on track.

Apply fertiliser once conditions allow

Poor ground conditions have prevented the majority of farmers from applying any fertiliser over the last five to six weeks with very little applied before the weather broke in February.

Heavily stocked farms will be under extra pressure for grass and, as such, will need to apply 25 to 30 units of nitrogen to boost grass supplies.

Ewes lambed in early March will be reaching peak milk yield and nutritional demand around now. Medium-stocked farms may get away with a lower allocation but where no fertiliser has been applied it is advisable to apply upwards of 15 to 20 units to get grass moving.

Urea is still the best value for money in terms of the cost per unit of nitrogen.

Farmers who concentrated on applying straight nitrogen fertiliser in 2022 will need to review their plans in 2023 and target compound fertilisers to low fertility soils.

Reports indicate there will continue to be significant downward pressure on fertiliser prices and the advice remains to purchase what you need now. This will give the best opportunity to balance costs if prices continue to ease.

Batch up numbers

Most farmers and particularly those on heavier lands have delayed batching up ewes and lambs in to larger grazing groups.

Once ground conditions allow and grass growth starts to build this practice should begin as leaving ewes and lambs spread out over a large area will significantly hamper the farm’s ability to build covers and will delay getting grass supplies back on track.

Feed where necessary

It will take grass supplies time to build and a key aspect in boosting supplies will be conserving and rationing existing supplies until growth surpasses demand.

As such, continuing to feed concentrates will play an important role for many farmers. Feeding an allocation of 0.5kg per head will help conserve supplies and ensure ewes reach peak milk yield.

Once there is a plentiful supply of grass at a height of upwards of 4cm to 5cm, then grass will meet the nutritional demands of twin- and- single-suckling ewes in early lactation.

Where grass reserves are scarce (less than 3.5cm), then supplementation rates of 0.7kg to 1kg will be required.

Conditions can change quickly at this time of year once normal grass growth rates kick into place

Where ewes are four to five weeks lambed and there is no respite on the horizon for grass supplies then it is more economical to offer concentrates to lambs via creep feeding rather than to ewes.

Remember that conditions can change quickly at this time of year once normal grass growth rates kick into place.

Priority animals

Leaving aside the period of fine weather in January and February, it has been a difficult year on ewes with reports of higher numbers falling below target body condition.

The weather over the last five weeks will have done little to help this situation. Ewes in poor body condition and high-priority animals such as ewes rearing triplets, lactating hoggets and any ewes which experienced niggling health issues should be prioritised in to their own grazing group.

While representing a significant cost, offering a restricted level of creep feed to lambs suckling such ewes will take the pressure off.

National liming programme

A high percentage of sheep farms are located on more marginal soils in areas with high annual rainfall levels. A good deal of this ground requires regular lime applications to maintain soil pH at optimum levels for grass growth. Farmers should consider the National Liming Programme as a means to reduce the cost of applying lime and improve productivity.

Remember, lime applied needs to be based on a demonstrated need from soil samples which are at most four years old from the date of purchasing lime.