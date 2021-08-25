Pedigreecattle.ie, also known as animalfarmacy.ie, is an established online retailer of grooming and health products for livestock and was taken over by Noel Walsh in July this year.

The company is based in Ballyfin, Co Laois, and works well with Noel’s existing business which sells rock salt and mineral buckets. Starting out on the pedigree show scene can be daunting and it can be difficult to decide what you need to get set up. Noel rounded up a few go-to products to make it a bit easier.

Clippers

One of the best clippers to get started with is the Heiniger Xperience Clipper. Its slimline lightweight body is easy to use and hold, while the 250-watt motor is suitable for most jobs. It is quiet, which means less stress on the animal. It is excellent value at €380. If you’re looking for a cordless clipper, the Heiniger Xplorer is a reliable battery-operated option with up to two hours of clipping per charge. Priced at €680, it comes with a durable carry case, blades, batteries, charger, screwdriver and special clipping oil.

Blower

The Circuiteer II is a blower of the highest quality it has variable speeds of warm air, the heat is transferred from the motors as they warm up, and is supplied with a 15ft hose with blower tip included. The blower has two high-speed motor turbines providing 55,329ft per minute of blow power. It may be suspended or set on the floor. The blower costs €600 but is well worth the investment.

Sprays

Sprays can be used for a variety of jobs, from initial holding to final shine. Adhesives give an extra strong hold while foams give the hair a thicker appearance. Final mist can be applied just before entering the ring for that final glisten. Spray prices range from €9 to €14.

Shampoos

The ShowTime range of shampoos are suitable for all types and colours of cattle and sheep. Not only do they give the hair a wonderful sheen, but specialised mixes such as tea tree and herbal shampoos can help condition the skin and soothe irritations. Prices start at €17.

Soaps

Showtime Bob Temple soaps are ideal for adding body and holding the hair in place while adding colour. Just don’t use them in wet weather. Available in a variety of colours for all breeds, prices start at €10.

Combs/brushes

One of our bestselling brushes is the Pro Slicker Brush, a heavy duty slicker brush with a non-slip comfort handle and hard-wearing stainless steel pins, perfect for getting rid of those stubborn tangles.

In terms of combs, you can’t go wrong with the lightweight Sullivan’s Smart Comb, which has short as well as long pins to catch all those shorter hairs for a fluffier appearance. There are three different types available, priced at €32 each.

Halters

A clean show halter is a must. Available in a range of colours and materials. Prices vary from €8.50 to €27.00 depending on size.