FBD Insurance

Ireland’s leading farm insurer is inviting visitors to join them at their stand at the Ploughing 2023.

Visitors to the FBD Insurance stand at the National Ploughing Championships this year will have the opportunity to enter a competition to be in with the chance to win a ride-on lawnmower. Its interactive Farm Safety challenge is a fun and informative way to highlight the importance of farm safety with participants gaining valuable knowledge while trying to beat the buzzer!

There will be an interactive kids’ area where younger children can play. In addition, you can pay a visit to the FBD merchandise counter to find a keepsake from your day?. The team of FBD Insurance experts will be on hand across the three days of the festival and can answer any questions on all things related to insurance and visitors can come meet the team and have a cup of tea or coffee and a chat.

Keep an eye on the FBD Insurance social channels for more information on what’s happening on the FBD Insurance stand and for your chance to win tickets to the Ploughing.

The agri specialist team at Bank of Ireland will be on hand to answer questions at their tent in this year's National Ploughing Championships.

Bank of Ireland

As Bank of Ireland commemorates its 240-year anniversary, it is delighted to return to the National Ploughing Championships where its stand will focus on ‘Farming in a Climate of Change – Sustaining Your Farm’s Future.’

Staff will host a series of talks on sustainable finance including:

investing in solar energy and other efficiency measures

managing risks within farm businesses

nurturing your financial wellbeing

navigating the landscape of farm finance applications

The bank’s team of agri and relationship managers can discuss their supports to facilitate the sector’s transition towards more sustainable practices and look forward to meeting their valued customers, sharing insights, forging connections, and collectively shaping a resilient and thriving future for Irish agriculture.

AIB

The AIB Shed Talks will be returning once again to the AIB stand at the National Ploughing Championships 2023. AIB says they are looking forward to meeting with their customers. Attendees are welcome to listen in on informative discussions around the pressing topics in farming and agribusiness today and will have the opportunity to ask questions with the bank’s advisers post panel.

This year, AIB Shed Talks will bring together agricultural experts and high-profile guests to discuss a wide range of topics relating to the future of farming in Ireland and abroad.

The stand will be open on all three days of the championships and a dedicated team of agri advisers will be on hand to support farming customers with guidance on their business and personal finance needs. The stand will also feature a dedicated mortgage lounge, aimed at providing guidance to first-time buyers and home owners regarding the mortgage process.

Follow @AIBbiz X (Twitter) account, for sharing information including the full AIB Shed Talks schedule.

Zurich Farm Insurance

Zurich Farm Insurance is delighted to be back at the National Ploughing Championships this year, and look forward to meeting this year’s Ploughing attendees. The company is planning to bring back the hugely popular ‘Ireland’s Fittest Farmer’, which is bigger and better than last year. This year, it is also launching ‘Ireland’s Fittest Junior Farmer’ and ‘Ireland’s Fittest Senior Farmer’. Hosted by well-known hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, these competitions will take place over the three days of the Ploughing. Zurich has also brought back its hugely popular ‘Win a Pedigree Charolais Heifer’ contest – to enter, just pop over to the stand where farm reps will assist you.

Cultivate and the Irish League of Credit Unions

(ILCU) is collaborating to deliver an enhanced credit union presence at this year’s championships promoting their “Farmer Friendly Finance” offering which has lent out over €100million so far. Cultivate provides unsecured loans up to €75,000 from 150 credit union offices nationwide for working capital, stock, machinery and sheds.

The Ploughing will see the official launch of Cultivate Secured, a new secured loan offering up to €300,000 up to 30 years.

Visit them at Block 3 – Row 20 – Stand 330.

