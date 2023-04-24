A picture-perfect scene for the 21st annual Gigginstown House Angus sale saw a record crowd both on farm and online for the much-anticipated annual event.

Fennor Farm, located just outside Mullingar, Co Westmeath, hosted crowds from near and far to see the 22-bull and 20-heifer consignments go under the hammer.

With over 300 potential customers registered to bid online, the sale was met with almost a full clearance, with 21 out of 22 bulls selling and the full draft of female lots finding new homes.

Topping the trade was Gigginstown’s very own king of the ring, Gigginstown King Mambo, that sold for €7,600.

The November 2021-born bull was sired by Luddenmore King Kong and not only did he boast a double five-star index, but also an ease of calving figure of just 1.1%.

Gigginstown Pelican Brief X341 that sold for €7,500. \ T Kennedy

Not to be outdone by her male stablemate, the hammer fell for the female topper Gigginstown Pelican Brief at an impressive €7,500.

The 19-month-old heifer was herself sired by Liss Maxy and was scanned in-calf to the all-Ireland champion Mogeely Dram.

Selling for the next-highest price was October 2021-born Gigginstown Deployed X385. The Carrigroe Nelson son sold for €6,600.

Trailing closely behind was another female lot, Gigginstown Ellen Nelson X330. The September 2021-born heifer was sired by Carrigroe Nelson and was scanned in-calf to Mogeely Dram.

Following suit was another in-calf heifer carrying to Mogeely Dam and this time it was Gigginstown The Insider X334 topping the polls. The September 2021-born heifer was sired by Liss Maxy and sold for €5,700.