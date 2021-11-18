Dr John Gilliland (centre) with head of the school of biological sciences, Queen’s University Professor Geoff McMullan (left); and director of the institute for global food security, Queen’s University Professor Nigel Scollan.

Former Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president Dr John Gilliland has been appointed as honorary professor of practice within the school of biological sciences at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB).

It is the latest accolade for Gilliland, who is currently director of agriculture and sustainability at Belfast-based feed company Devenish Nutrition.

In 2008, he received an honorary degree of doctor of science from the University of Ulster for services to farming and renewable energy.

Outside of his work with Devenish, Gilliland chaired an expert group which published a sustainable land management strategy for NI in 2016 and currently leads an ARC Zero project involving seven farms across NI looking at ways of measuring and managing carbon.

In his new role with QUB, Gilliland will deliver lectures to undergraduate and postgraduate students in agriculture, sustainability, environment, climate change and land use, as well as continuing to take part in research. The appointment is with immediate effect.

