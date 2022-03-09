This Mother's Day, we have a very special offer which will make a perfect gift.

Subscribe to a gifted six-month print standard subscription to the Irish Farmers Journal for just €99 and we’ll send your mother a €40 Spas.ie voucher as a free gift!

This offer includes:

- The Irish Farmers Journal delivered every Thursday from 31 March 31, with extensive farming news coverage for six months.

- Irish Country Living magazine delivered every Thursday, with the newspaper covering food, finance, property, careers, rural living and much more.

- Digital access to additional farming news content, podcasts, videos and much more on www.farmersjournal.ie.

- A beautifully designed €40 gift card for Spas.ie delivered to your recipient.

Sign up today by visiting www.ifj.ie/gift or call 01 419 9525 or 01 419 9505.

E-paper access

If you'd like to add E-paper access to your gift subscription, you can choose the six-month Print Premium subscription option for €125 - this also includes a a €40 Spas.ie gift card. Sign up at www.ifj.ie/gift.

About Spas.ie

From that much-needed massage at a day spa to a weekend of wellness at a luxury hotel spa, Spas.ie gift vouchers are a guaranteed way to say 'I care about you'.

Enjoy flexibility and peace of mind. Spas.ie gift vouchers are valid for five years and can be used in the recipient's choice of 79 top spas and hotels.

Learn more at www.spas.ie.

Follow Spas.ie on social media on Facebook and Instagram.

Terms and conditions

- This offer runs from Wednesday 9 March at 10.30pm to Sunday 27 March at 11.59pm.

- The €40 Spas.ie gift card offer is only available with all six-month print standard or print premium subscriptions purchased from 9 to 27 March 2022.

- Subscription term begins with delivery of newspaper on Thursday 31 March and will run for six months.

- Spas.ie gift card will be posted to the recipient at the earliest convenience following order confirmation.

- This offer does not extend to digital subscriptions.

- This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

- If a subscriber wishes to cancel their subscription, they must do so within the first 28 days and return the Spas.ie gift card unused to: Subscriptions Dept, Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12.

- This offer is only available to subscribers in the Republic of Ireland.

- The Irish Farmers Journal reserves the right to alter the terms of this offer during the timeframe of the campaign if necessary.