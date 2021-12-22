Spare a thought for our hard-pressed merchants over the festive season. These hardy folk are fighting fires on all fronts these days.

Indeed, The Dealer recently heard of one poor soul who headed for the solace of an international diner to grab a burger and coke after a morning of getting it in the neck from frustrated, fertiliser-less farmers.

As the famished agri-trader was making for the take-away door, he was stopped by a staff member who asked if he had a valid COVID-19 vaccine pass.

This was accordingly produced and validated. All appeared to be sorted until the diligent doorman, in a belts and braces manoeuvre, then sought photo ID from the normally mild-mannered merchant.

“Ah, leave it so lad,” the merchant was heard to say. “If you need photo ID to get a burger in this town then the world is gone fair bad.”

Rumour has it that he beat across the road for a coffee and doughnut. Later suggestions that he ended a 30-year hiatus and resumed smoking in the wake of his burger battle have been strenuously denied.