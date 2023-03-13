Glanbia CEO Siobhán Talbot's total compensation for 2022 jumped to €5.99m, an 70%-plus increase last year's €3.45m package.

The mammoth pay packet is made up of basic salary of €1.1m, company car, accommodation allowance and pension (taken as cash) of €567,000, annual performance incentive of €2.4m and long-term incentive of €1.87m.

Talbot's package is 91 times the median pay of employees at Glanbia, meaning it took her less than three days to make what the median employee of the company earned in a year.

Kerry

Over at Kerry, the annual report revealed almost zero pay growth for senior executives, with CEO Edmond Scanlon's total remuneration climbing a mere €44,000 to €3.9m.

Scanlon and CFO Marguerite Larkin saw their basic salaries increase by 2.5%.

All the compensation packages are subject to shareholder approval at company annual general meetings.

Glanbia's is on 4 May, while Kerry's is on 27 April.