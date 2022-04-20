Glanbia Co-op has announced a number of changes to its peak milk management policy for 2022.
Milk supply to Glanbia is running 2.4% behind the same period last year, mainly due to the extreme and unprecedented inflation in farm input costs and slower grass growth.
The delay in the planning approval process for a new cheese plant at Belview necessitated the introduction of a peak management policy for the months of April, May and June in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
The main change is that each individual milk supplier’s peak milk allocation for April, May and June of 2022 will be increased to their 2023 figure.
The impact of this relaxation will be as follows:
Each milk supplier should review their individual allocations, which are available on Glanbia Connect.
Additional changes
Glanbia has also made two additional changes to the peak milk policy for the month of April:
‘Appropriate’ changes
Glanbia Co-op chair John Murphy said: “We believe that these changes are appropriate given the latest milk supply trends versus the available milk processing capacity.
“The board do not want suppliers cutting back supplies aggressively at a time when processing plants are not at maximum capacity.”
Based on milk supply trends and available processing capacity, the penalty policy for May and June will be reviewed by the board in early May and communicated to suppliers.
