Glanbia Cheese will temporarily alter its mozzarella bonus conditions over the summer.

Glanbia Cheese is altering the eligibility criteria for its 0.4p/l mozzarella bonus for all milk supplied from May to September.

Normally, the premium is paid to suppliers producing milk at a minimum of 4% butterfat and 3.20% protein. Milk must also be under 25 TBS and 200 SCC.

However, from 1 May to 30 September, these qualifying figures reduce to 3.84% butterfat and 3.15% protein. The SCC threshold increases to 250, but TBC is unchanged at 25.

This is the fourth successive year that Glanbia Cheese has altered the payment over the summer period and is a move that is well received by its suppliers.

Sustainability bonus

The Magheralin-based processor has also introduced a new 0.5p/l bonus payment where suppliers are implementing practices on farm that deliver environmentally sustainable benefits.

The new bonus payment came into effect from 1 April and will be paid monthly on all litres supplied, initially to January 2024.

To access the payment, suppliers must register with a benchmarking tool supplied by the company, which will allow farmers to compare their performance with others in the milk pool.

Meanwhile, the first GDT event for May ended with a positive outcome for dairy commodities with butter and powders rising in value.

The overall price index rose by 2.5%, making it the second positive GDT auction in succession.

However, Tuesday’s auction is only the third event since the start of the year that the index price has increased in value.