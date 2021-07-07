Tim Cullinan in Luxembourg last week with president of COPA COGECA and FNSEA Christiane Lambert ahead of the Council of Ministers meeting to approve the CAP agreement.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the Glanbia cheese plant should proceed without delay after an application by An Taisce to seek leave to apply to the Court of Appeal was turned down last Friday.

The project has now been fully considered by Kilkenny County Council, An Bord Pleanála, the High Court and this latest application. On each occasion, the process has found in favour of developing the plant.

“The decision not to allow a further hearing of An Taisce’s objection to the Glanbia cheese plant is the fourth time the project has been upheld,” he said.

“An Taisce has a prescribed role in the planning system, but they also have a duty to act responsibly. On each occasion, the process has found everything is in order. Objecting for the sake of it is an abuse of the system,” he said.

The Glanbia project was designed as a response to the challenge from Brexit and the need for our sector to diversify its products and seek new markets. “As the most exposed sector in the country, it’s reckless of any organisation to obstruct a valid initiative that is designed to safeguard the livelihoods of farm families and the rural economy in the southeast,” he said.

IFA aquaculture welcomes granting of salmon farming licence

IFA aquaculture welcomes the Aquaculture Licensing Appeals Board (ALAB) decision to grant an aquaculture licence to MOWI Ireland at its site in Shot Head in Bantry Bay.

IFA aquaculture executive Teresa Morrissey welcomed the news as a pivotal moment for the aquaculture sector.

“The development of a new aquaculture site at Shot Head in Bantry Bay for Irish organic salmon is a progressive move forward for the aquaculture industry.

“The €6m investment by MOWI Ireland will see eight jobs created.

“The licensing decision for this site was appealed to ALAB in 2015, so the board decision is a comprehensive one with consideration given to environmental objectives.

“This site development will proceed with significant investment in international best practice for salmon farming, ensuring the economic potential and sustainable development of the Irish aquaculture industry,” she said.

Irish aquaculture provides essential employment for rural coastal communities with almost 2,000 direct jobs and over 16,000 indirect jobs.

The value of Irish aquaculture is €180m, the majority of which (€120m) comes from Irish organic salmon production.