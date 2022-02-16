Glanbia has said that the new facility will create 85 full-time jobs and support 400 construction jobs in the south east.

Following the Supreme Court decision to dismiss the appeal against the development of the €140m proposed cheese plant in Kilkenny, Glanbia has said that the focus is now getting the plant into production for the 2024 season.

Glanbia Ireland said that the decision made by the Supreme Court on Wednesday 16 February to uphold An Bord Pleanála’s granting of planning permission for the cheese processing facility at Belview was unanimous.

Glanbia Ireland chief executive Jim Bergin said: “We are really pleased that we can now bring this project to fruition in conjunction with our partners, Royal A-ware.

“This significant project was due to commence production in March of this year and the two-year delay is causing very negative impacts on our farm families. Our team is now focused on getting the plant into production for the 2024 season.”

Royal A-ware is a Dutch company which produces soft cheese.

Bergin said that the project is in line with Government policy and is critical to Glanbia’s market diversification post Brexit.

He added: “Getting the plant into production as soon as possible is now of huge importance to our 4,500 farm families supplying their milk to Glanbia Ireland every day.

End to uncertainty

Chair of Glanbia Ireland John Murphy said: “We are hopeful that today’s ruling brings an end to uncertainty for farm families and to the significant extra costs, including income foregone by farmers, construction cost inflation, legal costs and business disruption that the delay has caused.

“Glanbia, as an organisation, is embedded in the rural community and our ethos has always been that dialogue with stakeholders is the best approach to addressing both opportunities and challenges.

“We are fully committed to sustainability and have launched our own ambitious Living Proof sustainability strategy, including committing to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“We are actively engaged in the appropriate forums on Government policies to secure a sustainable future for the agricultural sector, through Ag Climatise and the Food Vision 2030 Strategy.”

The saga

The joint venture was supposed to enter production in 2022.

Kilkenny County Council granted planning for the new cheese facility at Belview in November 2019.

An Bord Pleanála refused an appeal and granted permission in June 2020.

On 20 April 2021, the High Court upheld the planning approval granted by An Bord Pleanála. After an unsuccessful application for leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal in July 2021, An Taisce subsequently brought the matter to the Supreme Court, which heard the case in January 2022.

Glanbia Ireland concluded by saying the venture will support the incomes of 4,500 farm families adding that it is also expected to create 85 full time jobs and support 400 construction jobs in the southeast.