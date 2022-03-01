Glanbia Co-op has confirmed that dairy farmer members will receive a bonus of 0.25c/l each month on all milk supplied as part of the 2022 trading bonus scheme.

It has also confirmed the payment of €8m to 4,800 farmer shareholders who took part in the 2021 trading bonus scheme.

In 2021, milk supplier members of Glanbia Co-op received a 0.4c/l payment each month on all milk supplied as their share of Glanbia Ireland (GI) profit.

The bonus will be paid on all milk from suppliers who spend 8c/l or more on input purchases with Glanbia in 2022.

For grain grower members, a trading bonus of up to €10/t of grain supplied is again available for the 2022 harvest.

Transition

Chair of Glanbia Co-op John Murphy said: “Glanbia Co-op continues to deliver strongly for its members.

“As we continue our transition into full co-op ownership of our agri-trading business, it is more important than ever that we support our own co-op."

Murphy said that Gambia’s focus is on paying the best possible milk and grain prices to its members.

In addition to the trading bonus and share of the GI profit payment, Glanbia Co-op also paid out €6.2m share interest (dividend) or 16.5c/l share to all co-op members in 2021.

Trading bonus

The milk supplier trading bonus is worth up to €1,375 plus VAT to an average supplier spending over 8c/l with GI this year.

All qualifying 2022 purchases made from GI are included in the calculation.

At the end of 2022, the total spend will be divided by the total litres of milk delivered to generate a cent-per-litre input spend for each member. The applicable trading bonus will be paid in February 2023.

Feed bonus

Beef, sheep and pig farmer customers of GI who are Glanbia Co-op members will also qualify for a feed bonus on amounts purchased this year.

For non-milk suppliers, the 2022 feed trading bonus will be €10/t of beef, dairy and sheep feed products purchased from GI.

There is €3/t available to qualifying co-op members on purchases of pig feed and straights and eligibility for feed bonus payments

is confined to non-milk suppliers in 2021.