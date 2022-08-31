Glanbia unveiled its rebranding to Tirlán to employees and farmer shareholders during a webinar hosted on Wednesday with its brand ambassador; international rugby star Tadhg Furlong / Julien Behal

Glanbia Co-op has renamed itself Tirlán in a move the processor’s leaders say shows the processor’s commitment to delivering on agri-food sustainability.

The rebranding comes after farmer members of Glanbia voted in favour of buying out the remaining 40% Glanbia plc share of the grain and dairy business to become outright owners of the co-op. These same farmer shareholders will have to vote in favour of the name change over the coming weeks.

The new name is a combination of the Irish words “tír” and “lán” which translates to land of abundance, the co-op said at its renaming webinar broadcast to employees and farmer shareholders from Kilkenny city on Wednesday.

Glanbia plc is to retain its current name.

The co-op also appointed Ireland rugby player Tadhg Furlong as the Tirlán brand ambassador.

New phase for Tirlán

Speaking at the renaming announcement, Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin said the coop combines its history with modern expertise.

“It is with a sense of history and optimism that we unveil Tirlán as an ambitious, innovative, and modern co-op that combines the best of our heritage, all our people, and our expertise.

“Entering this new phase of our co-op’s journey, Tirlán has ambitions for an ever-increasing role in the wider economy, the international food and nutrition sectors, and especially in rural communities across the country,” he said.

Caring about farmers

Tirlán chair John Murphy said the change was an exciting moment for the co-op, as it seeks to develop further over the coming years.

Murphy said the new identity shows that Tirlán cares for its farmer members and is committed to sustainability.

“This next exciting step in our evolution will see even stronger bonds with our farmers, our people and our customers,” he said.

“We have great brands, well-invested facilities and most importantly, a superb team of people. Our farmers own the business and supply really high-quality produce from family-run operations that are huge contributors to the rural economy.

“Our strong ambitions require an identity that reflects our position as a co-operative that cares for our people and strives to deliver a sustainable future for all. I strongly believe Tirlán achieves that objective,” he stated.