Glanbia Co-op will pay €6.5m in ordinary share interest (dividend) to eligible members this year. The co-op’s AGM on 25 May approved the dividend payment of 17.3c/share for 2022, a 5% increase on 2021.

Glanbia Co-op chair John Murphy said the board is very conscious of the importance of a progressive dividend policy.

“Our co-op share interest (dividend) payment has increased by 73% since 2017,” he said. “Total share interest of €45.8m or €1.26 per share has been paid in that period,” he added.

Glanbia Co-op chief executive Jim Bergin said that work is progressing on the previously announced spin-out of 12m Glanbia plc shares to co-op members.

Members with any questions on the payment of their share interest or spin-out should contact the Glanbia Co-op’s shares office on 058-44444.