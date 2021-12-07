Reports suggest one member of the Glanbia council has resigned on Monday night.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that one member of the Glanbia council and west Waterford advisory committee, Anthony Murphy, has verbally tendered his resignation to fellow members.

We have no detail on the exact reasoning behind the Murphy resignation, if confirmed, but believe some of the reason is his unhappiness with governance issues within the organisation ahead of the proposed Glanbia deal.

It is understood Murphy has not tendered his resignation in writing yet.

Seemingly in his address to other members on Monday night he suggested in the proposed deal there is a transfer of wealth from one cohort of shareholders to another and that this shouldn’t happen.

Murphy has been an active and strong Glanbia Co-op supporter down through the years.

Meeting

At the meeting on Monday night, which included newly appointed CEO Jim Bergin, shareholders and milk suppliers in west Waterford aired their questions and concerns about the ongoing three-part deal to restructure Glanbia Ireland and Glanbia plc.

Ongoing concerns around the funding and management of the investment fund part of the deal remain the main stumbling block for shareholders as the deadline to register for voting approaches on 14 December, before the vote on 17 December.