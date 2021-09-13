Earlier in the day, Lakeland Dairies increased base milk price by 0.5c/litre. \ Philip Doyle.

Glanbia has held August milk price the same as it paid in July, a base price of 33.8c/l ex-VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat, including the share of the Glanbia Ireland profit.

Earlier in the day, Lakeland Dairies increased base milk price by 0.5c/litre to take it to 34.6c/litre ex-VAT at base solids.

Glanbia Ireland chair John Murphy said: “The return of buyers after a quieter than normal holiday period has brought stability to the market.

“The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis,” he added.