Glanbia farmers are voting between now and 5.30pm on the proposals put forward to the ongoing special general meeting.
There is a phased opening of the voting window to prevent the voting system crashing.
Voting will remain open until 5.30pm at the earliest, according to Glanbia.
It is expected there will be some crosschecking of votes after this by Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS) and depending on how long that goes on, a vote result may be known before 6pm.
There are six resolutions in total, with the key proposals as follows.
Earlier in the meeting, shareholders heard pre-submitted questions, live questions to the meeting and a description of the resolutions ahead of voting.
SHARING OPTIONS: