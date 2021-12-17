Glanbia farmers and management at the opening of Belview - farmers are now voting on the next step in the journey.

Glanbia farmers are voting between now and 5.30pm on the proposals put forward to the ongoing special general meeting.

There is a phased opening of the voting window to prevent the voting system crashing.

Voting will remain open until 5.30pm at the earliest, according to Glanbia.

It is expected there will be some crosschecking of votes after this by Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS) and depending on how long that goes on, a vote result may be known before 6pm.

There are six resolutions in total, with the key proposals as follows.

(1) For the co-op to buy out the 40% plc shareholding of the joint venture in Glanbia Ireland.

(2) To sell or borrow on the back of a plc shareholding to create an investment fund for future investment.

(3) To sell part of the plc shareholding and spin it out to shareholders to the tune of about €10,000 per shareholder based on the most recent share price.

Earlier in the meeting, shareholders heard pre-submitted questions, live questions to the meeting and a description of the resolutions ahead of voting.