Glanbia Co-op’s rebranding under the name Tirlán will apply to its milk pool in NI, where it currently processes around 6% of local milk supply.
The change of name has yet to be officially ratified by co-op members, but is expected to be approved at an upcoming special general meeting.
The co-op had been operating in NI under the Glanbia Ireland banner, and prior to this, as Glanbia Milk.
The latest change comes after farmer shareholders voted in favour of buying out the remaining 40% share of the co-op held by Glanbia plc.
Fresh start
Rebranding as Tirlán, which is Irish for land of abundance, is seen as a fresh start for the dairy and grain business.
Magheralin-based Glanbia Cheese is not affected by this development as it is a joint venture between Glanbia plc and US-based Leprino Foods.
