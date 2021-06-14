The Glanbia board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis. \ Donal O'Leary

Glanbia has increased its base milk price by 0.57c/l for May supplies of milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein to 33.76c/l, excluding VAT.

This price includes the share of Glanbia Ireland profit payment, which is 0.39c/l, excluding VAT, for May.

Glanbia Ireland chair John Murphy said: “Dairy markets are in reasonable balance at present, despite the variable nature of the recovery in demand from the food service sector.

“The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

Lakeland

Last week, Lakeland Dairies increased its milk price for May by 0.5c/l to 34.15c/l, excluding VAT. The unconditional bonus of 1c/l paid in previous months was incorporated into the base price.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland replaced its unconditional bonus with an increase of 1.2p/l, lifting the price to 29.2p/l.

Farm organisations had called for a base milk price of 36c/l for May supplies, the peak milk supply month.