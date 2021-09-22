Last week, The Dealer carried a piece on the outcome of the applications to the Glanbia milk reserve pool.

In the article, references were made which may have been perceived as casting doubt on the integrity of the Glanbia senior management involved in the announcement.

We wish to make it clear that this was not our intention. Glanbia has since confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that all farmers who had changes applied to their application were contacted in writing prior to receiving an allocation under the reserve.

On this basis, the Irish Farmers Journal is happy to acknowledge the commitment from Glanbia and its management team to engage in this process with farmers in a transparent and constructive fashion at all stages.