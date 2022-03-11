The price quoted is inclusive of the sustainability action payment and seasonality bonus.

Glanbia will pay 42.72c/l ex-VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat on all milk supplied in February.

Glanbia moved shortly after Northern Ireland co-ops Lakeland Dairies and Dale Farm made their milk price announcements, both of whom increased their respective base price for February supplies.

The overall price of 42.72c/l for milk suppliers includes a base milk price for February of 39.41c/l ex-VAT.

An unconditional seasonality bonus of 2.84c/l ex-VAT is also included and will be paid on qualifying milk volumes supplied in February.

As well as this, a sustainability action payment of 0.47c/l ex-VAT is being paid monthly on all milk supplied in 2022 to recognise specific sustainability actions undertaken on farm.

Glanbia Ireland chair John Murphy said: “Dairy market prices are currently at historic highs and demand is strong due to curtailed milk supply globally.

"With unprecedented inflation and global supply chain challenges, our commercial, logistics and agri teams are all working closely with our suppliers and our customers in this dynamic situation.

"The board notes the emerging concerns at European level regarding food security and will continue to closely monitor developments.”

The seasonality bonus is paid on all milk supplied in February, including non-contracted volumes from liquid and autumn-calving scheme suppliers.