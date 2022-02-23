Glanbia has offered growers the highest green grain prices for barley and wheat for the 2022 harvest so far this season this week.

In fact, these prices are among the highest green grain prices ever offered to farmers before.

Base prices of €222/t for green feed barley and €232/t for green feed wheat were offered. Suppliers wishing to avail of the prices had to take up the offer by 4pm on Wednesday, 23 February.

Glanbia offers grain suppliers weekly prices and this week hit record highs.

Last week, green prices of €208/t and €218/t were available for feed barley and wheat, respectively.

It is still not clear if any bonus payments will be made to grain suppliers based on amounts traded or shareholdings.