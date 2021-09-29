Glanbia Ireland has informed farmers who are dissatisfied with their peak milk allocation that they can apply to see their application details.

Affected farmers are being asked to write a letter to a PO box number requesting to see their application forms and the information used in coming to a decision on how much milk they received from the reserve pool. Milk volumes from the reserve pool were allocated to individual milk suppliers in a process overseen by PwC and a steering group consisting of Gordon Murphy from Glanbia, former Glanbia chair Henry Corbally and retired civil servant Paud Evans.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the steering group overseeing the process is to be reconvened to discuss these cases. However, Glanbia is telling affected farmers that no extra milk is available to be allocated.