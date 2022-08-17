Glanbia plc has reported positive financial results for the first half of 2022 and further positive soundings for the second half of the year.

Share price bounced up 10% towards €12.50/share in the first half day of trading following the announcement of the results.

This time last year, the share price was over €15 per share. So while the bounce will be gratefully accepted by many, there is still scope for further improvement.

Shareholders will be looking for further share price increases as earnings per share increased with a share buyback scheme, strong growth in performance nutrition and further price increases in end product on the cards.