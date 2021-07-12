Glanbia has decided to hold May milk price for June.

Glanbia has decided to hold milk price for June at what was paid for May milk.

A spokesperson for Glanbia said it will pay its member milk suppliers 33.7c/litre excluding VAT at base milk solids for June creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is unchanged from the May base price.

Late last week, Lakeland held milk price at the same price it paid for May milk when it topped the monthly milk league, paying €4.78/kg milk solids (34.1c/litre ex-VAT at base solids).

Glanbia Ireland chair John Murphy said: “The returns for most dairy product categories are generally stable at present, although increased global milk supply from key regions in recent months and the variable pace of food service reopening are notable developments. The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

