Following on from our coverage last week, Glanbia Co-op CEO Jim Bergin made contact with the Irish Farmers Journal this week to reinforce the benefits of the proposed new Glanbia structure.
The three main points of contention we flagged last week in our coverage were: (1) the interlinking of so many big decisions or resolutions, (2) the unspecific nature of the investment fund, and (3) the fact there are no commitments to suppliers other than a form of words underpinning any future milk or grain price.
