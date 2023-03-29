Glanbia Estates Ltd. is selling a 198ac non-residential farm in Blacknock, Kilmeaden, Co Waterford.

The farm, which is said to have renewable energy potential, is guided at €2.75m, or over €13,800/ac.

It is located to the rear of the former Kilmeaden cheese plant, 1km from the M9 Waterford to Dublin motorway and 6km from Waterford city.

A 38KV ESB substation is adjacent to the farm, while 110KV and 220KV stations are in close proximity.

The proximity of the substation suggests that the land could be a live prospect for a solar farm.

Selling agent Purcell Properties said that the land has been let for a considerable time and offers excellent potential for growth and improvement.

It features internal farm roads, road frontage and extensive farm buildings in a single block, with a large concrete apron to the front.

There are also underground and overground effluent storage tanks and concrete silage pits, which make the farm suitable for most agricultural purposes.

Tenders are to be submitted to Carol Murphy of Kearney Roche McGinn by noon on Friday, 14 April.