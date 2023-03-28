Glanbia Estates Ltd is selling a 198ac non-residential farm in Blacknock, Kilmeaden, Co Waterford.

The farm, which is said to have renewable energy potential, is guided at €2,750,000 or €13,900/ac. A 38KV ESB substation is adjacent to the farm, while 110KV and 220KV stations are in close proximity.

Located 1km from the M9 Waterford to Dublin motorway, it also just 6km from Waterford city.

According to Purcell Properties in Waterford, which is selling the farm, the land has been let for a considerable time and offers excellent potential for growth and improvement.

It is also boasts internal farm roads, road frontage and extensive farm buildings in a single block, with spacious concrete apron to the front.

There are also underground and overground effluent storage tanks and concrete silage pits, which make the farm suitable for most agricultural purposes.

Tenders are to be submitted to Carol Murphy of Kearney Roche McGinn by noon on Friday 14 April.